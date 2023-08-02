Master Of Podcasts: Metallica Debuts New Official Series

Metallica premiered their new podcast, The Metallica Report, on Wednesday – aimed to keep fans updated with all the band’s activities. The weekly series will be co-hosted by Steffan Chirazi, the editor of Metallica’s online magazine, So What!, and Renée Richardson, the director of philanthropy for the band’s All Within My Hands foundation.

The podcast is anticipated to share the latest news from Metallica HQ and report from the band’s ongoing “M72” global tour with exclusive insights and interviews, featuring crew members, artists, fans, and band members James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo.

The Metallica Report is a joint effort by Pantheon Media and co-producers PopCult, who have previously collaborated with Metallica on the 2021 podcast The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1.

Pantheon Media CEO Christian Swain said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Metallica to produce a weekly news podcast that will give fans an inside look at the band’s world. The Metallica Report represents an exciting new chapter for Pantheon, as we continue to push the boundaries of audio entertainment with our partner PopCult. Metallica’s standing as one of the most influential bands in music history, along with their commitment to their global community of fans, makes them the perfect partner for us.”