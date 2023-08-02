K-STATE and Wichita’s KFH Make Longterm Athletic Affiliate Deal

Audacy has teamed up with K-STATE athletics in a multi-year broadcast agreement, making KFH Radio (KFH-AM/FM) the new Wichita market affiliate for Wildcat football and basketball. The deal, facilitated by LEARFIELD/K-STATE Sports Properties, encompasses all K-STATE football and men’s basketball broadcasts, along with selected women’s basketball broadcasts.

Audacy Wichita’s Senior Vice President and Market Manager Becky Domyan said, “We are delighted to partner with K-STATE athletics and become the home of the University’s football and basketball programs. This partnership brings together a passion for sports and a commitment to delivering unparalleled coverage to Wildcat fans across the region. We look forward to capturing the electrifying moments and the shared spirit of K-STATE sports throughout the year.”

K-STATE Sports Properties’ General Manager, Ben Boyle proclaimed, “We’re excited to announce this new partnership with Audacy Wichita. The Wichita market is such an important one for the K-STATE fan base and these stations give us excellent reach and coverage in the area.”