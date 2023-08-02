Saga Launches Fox Sports Radio Affiliate For Central Virginia

Saga Communications has forged a partnership with FOX Sports Radio that culminated in this week’s launch of FOX Sports 102.9 FM and 1450 AM (WVAX-AM) in Charlottesville, VA.

The station will air the full network line-up of FOX Sports Radio’s programs, including weekday shows such as Two Pros and a Cup of Joe, The Dan Patrick Show, and The Herd with Colin Cowherd. The station will also present round-the-clock FOX Sports Radio content during weekends.

Charlottesville Radio Group General Manager Garrett Klingel voiced his excitement over the upcoming offerings, acknowledging, “We’re thrilled to now be offering the biggest and brightest names in sports radio to Central Virginia,” said Garrett Klingel, General Manager of Charlottesville Radio Group. “We know how sports-crazed this market is, so they deserve the best!”