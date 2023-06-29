Brownrigg Rises To GM At Omaha Classical

Sherry Brownrigg, station manager of Classical 90.7 KVNO in Omaha, has been promoted to General Manager. She will take on her new role starting July 1, following the retirement of the previous GM Chris Allen. With the promotion, Brownrigg is now one of the few female General Managers in the US among classical radio stations.

With a focus on accessibility, Brownrigg aims to continue making classical music available to the Omaha community by featuring diverse composers and musicians, engaging young people with instruments, and promoting the local arts and culture scene. Her extensive radio career includes notable positions at KVSS, LITE 96.1 (KEFM), and Relevant Radio network.

“As a lifelong listener and supporter of classical music who has spent most of my career behind the microphone or behind the scenes of radio stations, I’m thrilled to take on this new leadership role at KVNO,” Brownrigg said. “KVNO’s promise is to elevate life and create community through timeless music and timely information, and we’ll continue to deliver on that promise as we champion classical radio through new avenues and with new audiences.”