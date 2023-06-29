Coast To Coast AM Returns To Canadian Air

Coast to Coast AM is returning to Canadian airwaves after a three-year hiatus. Canadian syndication network Orbyt Media is brining the long-running overnight radio program to the country.

Covering a wide range of topics including current events, paranormal phenomena, time travel, and the unexplained, the first signal to pick up Coast to Coast AM is CKLW in Windsor, Ontario. The show’s return to Canada coincides with recent claims by whistleblowers in the US about unidentified vehicles from other planets being captured by the government.

“It’s great to be back on CKLW – The Big 8,” said host George Noory, remarking on the program’s return to Canada. “What’s even cooler is that this was the first radio station I applied to work at when I was 21 years old living in Detroit. I’m looking forward to working with the team at Orbyt Media to expand Coast to Coast AM across Canada!”

“We’re proud to have Coast to Coast AM back in our lineup of best-in-class programming,” added Jennifer Morrison, Senior Specialist of Affiliates and Content at Orbyt Media. “This show has a fan base like none other and is sure to light up listeners’ overnights.”