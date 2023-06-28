Family Life Radio Certified As Best Christian Workplace

Family Life Radio has been certified as a Best Christian Workplace for the third consecutive year. Employees participated in an anonymous survey, rating various aspects of their work experience at FLR, including the demonstration of Christian values, supervision effectiveness, personal growth opportunities, and team collaboration.

The Tucson-based religious broadcast network is among 110 non-profits and one of only four media broadcasting companies to receive this certification in the current year.

“The survey results show the Family Life Radio team is not only committed to helping spread the message of hope in Christ, but they feel empowered to do so in their respective roles and have the support and resources they need,” said FLR President and CEO Evan Carlson.

“We believe that Christian-led organizations with healthy cultures not only offer a great place to work but maximize their mission impact and reflect Christ to the world. Being certified as a ‘Best Christian Workplace’ is based exclusively on employee feedback received on Best Christian Workplace’s researched and validated engagement survey. We are thrilled that Family Life Radio has received our certification and we honor them for their dedication to creating a healthy, God-honoring workplace culture,” said Best Christian Workplaces CEO Jay Bransford.