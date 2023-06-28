Lepidi Leaps To New Contract For 12 Audacy Stations

Audacy has signed a multiyear contract extension with Julia Lepidi, a radio and multi-media personality. Lepidi hosts The Julia Show on 12 Audacy brands across the country, including B96 (WBBM) in Chicago, ALT 98.7 (WDZH) in Detroit, and 98.5 KLUC in Las Vegas.

With a weekly reach of 1.2 million listeners, Lepidi’s show consistently ranks number one in her timeslot in multiple markets. She started her radio career in Detroit in 2015 and gained attention during her first week by accidentally injuring a member of MKTO, leading to him being injured for the duration of his tour.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Julia Lepidi,” said Audacy SVP of Programming Dave Richards. “Julia’s growth from promotions to a national on-air host embodies the radio industry. Her energy and ability to connect with fans and artists have made her an invaluable asset for the Audacy brand, and we look forward to her entertaining and connecting with her listeners across the country for the foreseeable future.”

“I started at Audacy as a 20-year-old promo kid,” said Lepidi. “I’ve always been so incredibly grateful for their belief in me, and I am so happy to continue growing ‘The Julia Show’ brand in multiple formats surrounded by a great team. Thank you to David Field, Susan Larkin, Dave Richards, Jeff Sottolano, Brian Kelly and Christine Malovetz for their continued support. And, of course, my agent Paul Anderson and Workhouse Media for making this possible.”