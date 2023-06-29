An Indiana University Makes Two Year Deal For WFML

Vincennes University Broadcasting and DLC Media, Inc. have entered into a Time Brokerage Agreement, granting DLC Media the opportunity to acquire 100 percent of the broadcast time on 96.7 WFML for the next 48 months.

DLC previously operated the station from 2007, when it originally bid for the rights, until 2017, when Vincennes University took the station back into its own operation.

As part of the agreement, the station’s format will shift from Classic Hits to Mainstream Rock, and its name will be changed to 96.7 The Rock. The station will feature a music-intensive lineup of rock songs from the 80s, 90s, and today, including popular artists like Foo Fighters, Metallica, AC/DC, and more.

DLC already operates several radio stations in the Terre Haute Market and will incorporate daily weather reports from News 10 WTHI-TV. Purdue University Football and Basketball games will continue to be aired on WFML.

According to Dave Crooks, President of DLC Media, “We are excited to partner again with

Vincennes University Broadcasting by once again operating their commercial radio station

WFML.”