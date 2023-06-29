Update: WAAW To Become Fox Sports Augusta

Yesterday, Radio Ink covered the changes coming to Wisdom, LLC’s WAAW in Aiken, SC. After 28 years as a gospel station, the signal is being leased to an owner that wants to run an all-sports format in the Augusta, GA metro, starting July 3. We now know more about the lessee and the station coming to WAAW.

Chicago-based Gray Radio, LLC. has announced a partnership with FOX Sports Radio to launch FOX Sports Augusta 94.7. The station, previously owned by James Brown and later acquired by Frank Neely’s Wisdom, LLC., will offer the full lineup of live Fox Sports shows seven days a week.

“WAAW is extremely excited to bring FOX Sports to local Augusta sports fans,” said

Gray Radio President and CEO Tony Gray. “We’re confident that the home of the

Masters Tournament will embrace the station’s new format.”