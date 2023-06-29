July 17: Radio’s 40 Most Powerful Will Be Revealed

Like all industries, radio has its challenges. These challenges are met every day by our industry’s elite. Radio Ink recognizes these leaders every year by naming the 40 Most Powerful People in Radio – you’ll find the full list in our July 17 issue.

This year we asked our honorees to name the biggest challenge to radio today and what the industry can do to address and solve it. The answers were varied, insightful, and definitely worth pondering.

Here are some excerpts from this year’s 40 listers:

“I believe radio will be successful and continue to thrive because of its unique value proposition: it’s local, freely available to everyone, and efficient to reach a wide audience. No other audio medium is locally based in communities across the country serving the public interest in ways radio does.”

“The biggest challenge to radio today is the heightened competition for audiences and advertisers, as digital media platforms, streaming services, and others flock to audio. Couple that with macro-economic pressure and industry-wide headwinds in the national advertising marketplace, and we are experiencing a moment in which our challenges also represent opportunities.”

“We – the collective us – is/are the biggest challenge to radio today. The ‘way we were’ mindset needs to shift to the ‘way we are changing.’ For that to make sense, we need to Assess, Adapt and Activate.”

