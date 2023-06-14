Another Big Player Podcast For iHeart and Will Ferrell

Another celebrity has joined the ranks of iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players Network. Emmy-nominated comedian and actress Ellie Kemper debuted Born to Love with Ellie Kemper and Scott Eckert on Tuesday, June 13. Kemper is joined by comedy writer and co-host Scott Eckert.

Each week, Kemper, Eckert, and celebrity guests delve into their favorite hobbies, cities, holidays, cuisines, movies, and childhood memories. Upcoming guests including Al Roker, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Amber Ruffin, Zach Cherry, Nico Santos, and Kristen Schaal. New episodes release every Tuesday.