2023 Radio Hall of Fame Nominations Announced

The Museum of Broadcast Communications unveiled the 2023 nominees for the Radio Hall of Fame on Wednesday morning. The selections were made by the Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee in collaboration with the radio industry and listeners.

Voting for inductees will begin on June 16 and conclude on June 30, with the top six vote recipients becoming part of the 2023 Radio Hall of Fame Induction class. Two additional inductees will be chosen by the Nominating Committee. All will be announced July 24 and honored at the induction ceremony on November 2 at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel.

Radio Hall of Fame Co-Chairman Kraig T. Kitchin commented, “Congratulations to each of this year’s’ nominees on this recognition. Behind this slate of nominees, the Nominating Committee reviewed more than 2500 incoming suggestions from industry members and listeners before determining this group of talented individuals. Each nominee is deserving of induction, and I look forward to the results of the forthcoming confidential voting results.”

The voting process will be confidential and online via Votem.com. The Radio Hall of Fame was established by the Emerson Radio Corporation in 1988 and has been operated by the Museum of Broadcast Communications since 1991.

This year’s Radio Hall of Fame nominees are:

Bert Weiss

Bob Rivers

Charles Laquidara

Dyana Williams

Gerry House

Jaime Jarrin

John & Ken

John DeBella

Johnny Magic

Kevin Matthews

Kid Leo (Lawrence Travagliante)

Larry Elder

Laurie DeYoung

Lee Harris

Rev. Louise Williams Bishop

Mark Simone

Mary McCoy

Matt Siegel

Mojo in the Morning

Monica May

Nina Totenberg

Pat St. John

Shadoe Stevens

Shelley “The Playboy” Stewart