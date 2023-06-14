The Encouragers Add McVay and Jacobs To Talk A.I.

Rainmaker Pathway’s Loyd Ford has released a special episode of The Encouragers The Radio Rally podcast, “Chat GPT & The A.I. Century”, focused on the next wave of artificial intelligence technologies in radio. The special features Loyd in conversation with Jacobs Media’s Fred Jacobs and McVay Media’s Mike McVay on the implications and value of A.I. for the radio industry.

The Radio Rally offers fresh episodes each Sunday and free quarterly exclusive radio sales events to assist local radio sellers in increasing their revenue.

Ford said, “This episode squarely looks at fast-advancing artificial intelligence and the consequences coming to content delivery and specifically radio. Having both Mike McVay and Fred Jacobs join us means you will get a powerful mix of expertise and forward-leaning open-minded thinking about what is here and what is coming.”