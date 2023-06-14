‘The Set’ Goes After 1990s NYPD Cop Corruption

Audacy has announced the launch of The Set, a ten-part original series that explores the untold story of the largest police corruption scandal in the history of the NYPD and the subsequent investigation that exposed it. The first three episodes were released Wednesday, June 14, with subsequent episodes following weekly.

The series, written, directed, and narrated by Zak Levitt, will delve into the 1990s crack era in Harlem’s 30th precinct where 33 officers were arrested on corruption charges. The series uncovers not only the extent of the scandal but also the internal power struggles that posed a threat to the investigation. The first three episodes will be released on

“This is a historical documentary that examines what it was to be a cop in New York City during the crack era,” said Levitt. “In today’s world, where policing at every level is under more scrutiny than ever, this story illustrates what can happen when our nation’s largest police department fails to police itself. I’m thrilled to partner with Audacy to bring The Set to listeners everywhere.”

“The Set is a compelling, fast-paced, and searing look at the tangled web of corruption that engulfed the NYPD’s 30th precinct and the city at large,” said Audacy EVP of Podcasts Jenna Weiss-Berman. “Zak Levitt’s extraordinary investigative storytelling skills bring this fascinating slice of early ‘90s New York history to life.”