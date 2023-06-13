NPR Chicago Reporter Out In Buyout Deal

NPR Chicago bureau reporter David Schaper has accepted a buyout and left the organization on June 2. The buyout was offered as part of the public broadcaster’s recent cost cuts, which included layoffs and the cancellation of several NPR podcasts.

Since joining NPR in 2002, Schaper reported on significant news events such as mass shootings, Hurricane Katrina, California wildfires, the BP oil spill, and the rise of Barack Obama from Chicago to the White House. Schaper also extensively covered Chicago politics, including the corruption trials and convictions of former Illinois Governors Ryan and Blagojevich.

Before NPR, Schaper worked for WBEZ/Chicago Public Media for almost a decade, where he reported on education issues and served as the Assistant Managing Editor of News. He has also worked in both public and commercial radio news, including stints at WBBM NewsRadio and WXRT-FM in Chicago.