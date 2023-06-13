Disney Officially Exits Radio As Cost Cuts Continue

Disney is selling AM radio station KRDC 1110 to religious broadcaster Calvary Costa Mesa for $5 million. The sale marks the end of Disney’s involvement in radio ownership, as it has divested all of its other radio properties.

KRDC, originally known as KRLA, had a prominent role in the Los Angeles music scene, championing Chicano artists and R&B selections. KRDC’s previous formats also included CHR and talk programming.

Under Disney, the station was once Radio Disney, Radio Disney Country, then a simulcast of ESPN Radio Los Angeles’ KSPN after the company shuttered its Radio Disney networks in 2021. The final sale comes as the entertainment giant cuts costs across the board, including recent ESPN layoffs and the removal of content from its video-streamer, Disney+.

Calvary plans to utilize KRDC’s signal alongside its existing Orange County FM station, KWVE, to reach a broader audience across Southern California.