These Are AM Radio’s Top Ten States, Per Nielsen

What states rely on AM radio the most? Nielsen has released a new report showing which states listen to the AM band the most – and number one is a perfect example of AM’s reach in far-flung and rural areas. The data provides deeper insights by showcasing the percentage of DMA (Designated Market Area) audiences that listen to AM radio each month.

As cited by Senator Ted Cruz, the AM For Every Radio Act, and the NAB, 82.3 million Americans tune in to AM radio monthly. One in three AM/FM radio listeners is reached by AM radio. Additionally, 57% of the AM radio audience listens to News/Talk stations, which play a crucial role during times of crisis and local news events.

Last week, Cumulus Media’s Chief Insights Officer Pierre Bouvard shared Nielsen diary data from the Fall 2022 book that showed the US’ top ten active AM markets based on the percentage of the audience that listens to the band. Now, newly released data shows the top ten states with the highest percentage of AM radio listening:

State Monthly AM/FM radio reach Monthly AM reach % of radio reach from AM radio stations licensed to the state North Dakota 741,700 391,200 52.7% Montana 941,900 358,800 38.1% Illinois 13,448,300 5,066,900 37.7% Washington 7,243,300 2,540,600 35.1% Wisconsin 5,872,800 2,025,600 34.5% Nebraska 1,936,700 664,700 34.3% Alaska 455,800 153,200 33.6% Utah 2,948,100 970,100 32.9% California 32,757,700 10,581,600 32.3% Ohio 10,805,600 3,383,400 31.3%

The full list of the top 31 AM states can be found here.