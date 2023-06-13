US’ Longest-Running LGBTQ Radio Show Turns 45

Fresh Fruit, the longest-running LGBTQ radio show in the United States, is celebrating 45 years on the air. Broadcasting from the KFAI studios in Minneapolis since May 11, 1978, the community-based program has offered a platform to queer and transgender voices.

In an interview with Minneapolis’ KMSP-TV, DJ Rox Anderson, one of the rotating hosts on Fresh Fruit for more than 20 years, highlighted the significance of the show in providing support and understanding to young LGBTQ listeners. Anderson told the story of a young person who listened to the show secretly under their pillow, finding solace and a sense of belonging before coming out to their parents and friends.

Quinn Villagomez, another host on Fresh Fruit, shared her experience as a transgender woman of color in the media industry. Villagomez emphasized the show’s ability to reach not only its intended audience but also accidental listeners who gain new perspectives on LGBTQ representation.