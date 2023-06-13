Walmart Radio Enters Next Phase With Ad Sales

Walmart has made a significant move by allowing brands to purchase ads based on specific regions or stores on the company’s in-store radio network, Walmart Radio. This new feature provides an upper-funnel touchpoint for brand marketers to raise awareness among actively shopping customers. By leveraging Walmart Radio’s in-store audio, brands can connect with shoppers regardless of location, eliminating customers’ need to pass by the brand in a specific aisle.

In Ad Age, a Walmart Radio spokesperson emphasized that any in-store audio advertising must be additive and relevant to the shopping experience. The company aims to avoid interrupting store operations while delivering amazing customer experiences.

Walmart is actively exploring new formats and working with teams across the organization to find innovative ways to engage shoppers without causing annoyance or disinterest. Other in-store initiatives include visual screens with ads and more experiential QR codes.