Apple Music Brings Live Radio Coverage To CMA Fest

Apple Music is commemorating 50 years of CMA Fest by hosting Live from CMA Fest, a two-hour show each of the festival’s four days. The streaming station’s personalities Kelleigh Bannen, Ty Bentli, and Fancy Hagood will host from Apple Music Country’s studios June 8 through 11.

Apple Music Country’s studios will also welcome artists, including Miranda Lambert, Jordan Davis, Lauren Alaina, and Hailey Whitters, who will either share their CMA Fest experiences. Event coverage also includes a curated CMA Fest 2023 playlist on the Apple Music app.