Who Were The Top 5 Podcasts In The US In May?

May saw podcasts listenership get back on track after an April decline. In Podtrac’s monthly ranking of the top podcasts and podcast publishers for May 2023, the average US Unique Monthly Audience (UMA) for the top 20 publishers rose 1% month-over-month and 11% from May last year.

Total global downloads for the top 20 publishers were up 3% from last month while holding flat year-over-year. The combined audience for the top sales networks was up 2% from April.

The top five podcasts ranking saw Wondery’s Morbid climbing two spots to number three, while NPR News Now dropped into fifth.

The Daily – The New York Times Dateline NBC – NBC News Morbid – Wondery Up First – NPR NPR News Now – NPR