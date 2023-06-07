Hryciw Accepts SVP Sales Role At iHeart Central FL

iHeartMedia Central Florida will have a new Senior Vice President of Sales starting July 1. Andrew Hryciw has accepted the role, moving from iHeart’s Portland, Oregon cluster where he was Division Vice President of Digital Sales. In his new role, he will oversee the Sales and Sales leadership team in Orlando and Melbourne.

Hryciw’s experience spans various positions within iHeartMedia, and he has been instrumental in driving digital growth and advocating for total platform solutions. He will report to Central Florida Area President Barbara Latham.

“I’m thrilled to have Andrew join us in Central Florida and bring his tenure with iHeartMedia, along with his extensive digital experience, to our team,” said Latham.

“I am incredibly honored to accept this position and lead such a strong portfolio of radio stations and digital offerings in Central Florida,” said Hryciw. “I am thrilled to bring my wife and 3 daughters from Portland to O-Town this summer. I look forward to working with the talented team of professionals in Central Florida as we continue to develop innovative solutions for our clients.”