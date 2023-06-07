Cromwell Nashville Moves Morat Up To Music Director

WBUZ Program Director and Brand Manager Crate Morat, known on-air as Atticus, will step into a newly created role as the Director of Music Programming at Cromwell Media Nashville. In this expanded position, Morat will also be responsible for branding and imaging for 93.3 Classic Hits (WQZQ) and Urban AC 102.1 The Ville (WPRT-HD2) in addition to 102.9 The Buzz. Morat officially assumes the mantle on July 1.

This is Morat’s second stint with Cromwell. He first served as WBUZ’s Assistant PD/Imaging Director and PM drive host for four years starting in 2010. Morat then spent six years in Indianapolis as Assistant PD for WFBQ-FM and PM drive host at WOLT-FM before returning to The Buzz in May 2020.

Morat said, “In addition to our heritage rock station, 102.9 The Buzz, we have two other distinct Nashville music brands that I’m excited to begin working with! Thanks to Cromwell Media owner Bud Walters, outgoing VP/Market Manager Dennis Gwiazdon, and newly appointed GM Shawn Fort, for creating the opportunity for me to lead all these music stations toward a successful future in Music City.”

“Crate was with us years ago and did a great job,” said Bud Walters, Cromwell Media President. “We were glad to get his call from Indianapolis when 102.9 The Buzz was looking for a PD and he re-joined us. Now it’s great to be able to promote from within as we plan growth for Nashville’s 93.3 Classic Hits and 102.1 The Ville.”