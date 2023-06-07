iHeart’s KFI Uncovers The Underbelly of Modern Antisemitism

iHeartMedia Los Angeles’ KFI-AM 640 has launched a limited podcast series called HATE: Modern Antisemitism. The podcast focuses on the rise in hate crimes and sheds light on efforts to raise awareness and combat antisemitism and all forms of hate.

Produced by Steve Gregory and Jacob Gonzalez, HATE: Modern Antisemitism features guests such as American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch who discusses the organization’s work in monitoring antisemitism worldwide. Other guests include Rabbi Abraham Cooper from the Simon Wiesenthal Center, Dr. Matthew Schumacher from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and Dr. Michael Berenbaum, curator of the authorized traveling exhibition of Auschwitz, among others.

KFI Program Director Robin Bertolucci says she and her staff are so proud to highlight this crucial topic. “I, along with others, recently watched in horror as anti-Semitic protesters were seen making Nazi salutes to passersby on the 405 freeway. As broadcasters, it is our duty to educate and inform our listeners and this podcast brings attention to the unseemly underbelly of Antisemitism which is sadly alive and well online and in our communities.”