Six Podcasts Cut At Spotify After Layoffs

In the wake of significant layoffs in its podcast division, Spotify is canceling six shows. These new cuts follow the cancellation of 11 podcasts from Gimlet and Parcast last year. This move comes as Spotify merges its Gimlet and Parcast podcast units into a combined operation called Spotify Studios, aiming to achieve more profitability.

The canceled series include five Parcast shows and one Gimlet show: Disappearances, Solved Murders, Unexplained Mysteries, Cold Cases, Unsolved Murders, and Conviction.

While Spotify’s podcast revenue grew by nearly 20% from 2021 to 2022, individual shows within Gimlet and Parcast were reportedly struggling to generate profit and expand their audience.

Spotify is reallocating resources to focus on developing creator partnerships, as demonstrated by its exclusive video deal with creator Markiplier. The Gimlet and Parcast unions expressed concerns about Spotify’s revenue strategy, particularly the platform’s exclusivity arrangements limiting studio revenue.