Sunni Middays Ahead For DC’s WHUR

Starting Thursday, June 8th, Sunni Puric, known as “Sunni and the City,” will be taking over the middays on Howard University’s 96.3 WHUR. Sunni, a familiar voice in the Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia area, comes to WHUR as a contributing host on Fox5 DC (WTTG-TV) and actively participates in various events in the region.

Sunni, who migrated to the US as a Bosnian refugee, has had a successful career in radio, including stints in Detroit and Miami. Her addition completes WHUR’s weekday lineup, which includes the Steve Harvey Morning Show, Frank Ski with Nina Brown, The Daily Drum with Harold Fisher, and The Original Quiet Storm with John Monds.

“We spoke with a lot of incredible people, but all roads led back home! Sunni is on the A-LIST of DMV TV, Radio, social life, and social media,” said WHUR Director of Programming and Operations Al Payne. “Her work to empower women is unmatched as well.”

“I am so incredibly honored to be your next midday host at WHUR. To start this next chapter of my radio career in such a legendary space is a total dream come true,” commented Sunni.