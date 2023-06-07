JCN Brings ‘Main Street’ To Salem Podcast Network

Salem Media Group announced that Main Street Matters, produced by Job Creators Network, is now part of the Salem Podcast Network. The podcast aims to amplify the voices of small business owners by sharing their stories of struggles and successes, highlighting their determination and passion.

Co-hosted by Alfredo Ortiz, President and CEO of Job Creators Network, and Elaine Parker, President of Job Creators Network Foundation, the podcast will release two episodes per week.

“We are so happy to add a podcast to our lineup that talks to small business owners and entrepreneurs — the lifeblood of the economy,” said Salem Senior Vice President of Spoken Word Phil Boyce. “Alfredo and Elaine are two of the best voices out there in this space and will be able to help so many people grow and succeed.”

“Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy, yet they are under constant pressure from bad government policy,” said Elaine Parker. “Job Creators Network is excited to tell their stories in the new podcast, Main Street Matters, to build public support for policies that help them flourish. We are excited to partner with Salem, the premiere audio distribution channel of conservative thought.”