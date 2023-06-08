Audacy’s Sports Bet Flagship Show Comes To Phoenix

You Better You Bet, the flagship program of Audacy’s BetQL Network, will now be broadcast on CRC Broadcasting Company’s Phoenix sports betting station 1580 and 99.3 The Fanatic (KQFN-AM). The show, hosted by Nick Kostos and Ken Barkley, will air weekday early afternoons.

“We’re pumped to continue the growth and reach of You Better You Bet and introduce the show to Arizona’s sports betting station,” said Audacy’s BetQL Network VP Mitch Rosen. “We’re confident Phoenix sports fans and betting enthusiasts will quickly incorporate the show’s unique combination of insights and ‘Wagertainment’ into their daily listening habits.”

“Sports betting in Arizona has become very popular since becoming legal in 2021,” said CRC Broadcasting Company President and General Manager Ron Cohen. “The addition of You Better You Bet provides another compelling reason why Phoenix area sports fans choose KQFN The Fanatic for timely, valuable, and entertaining sports programming.”