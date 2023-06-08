Radio’s Top Ads Will Be Recognized Tonight In NYC

Tonight, the Radio Mercury Awards will recognize the best in radio advertising at SONY Hall in Manhattan. The awards will be livestreamed at 7p ET on the Radio Mercury Awards website.

119 submissions from radio stations, advertising agencies, production companies, and students will be honored, with trophies given out to the top submissions. The complete list of finalists is also on the Radio Mercury Awards site.

P&G will be recognized with the 2023 “Radio Marketer of the Year” Award during the awards. The award acknowledges P&G’s support for broadcast radio before, during, and after the pandemic, alongside its commitment to minority-owned broadcasters and diversity, equity, and inclusion.