Tech Exec Podcast Goes From Clubhouse To iHeart

The Aarthi and Sriram Show, an interview series hosted by tech executives and investors Aarthi Ramamurthy and Sriram Krishnan, has secured a deal with iHeartPodcasts. Originating on the Clubhouse app during lockdown, Ramamurthy and Krishnan hosted influential figures in the tech and media industries. They transitioned the live show into a traditional edited podcast format, focusing on optimistic conversations with individuals who have moved from the “outside” to the “inside” of an industry.

The Aarthi and Sriram Show will continue to be available on all major podcast platforms, while video episodes will be posted on YouTube.

“I don’t know exactly what you expect when you have a conversation with people who you might call powerhouses within the tech industry, but you don’t exactly expect to see sort of the magnetic sweetness about these two, that there’s just something contagious about their optimism and the way they see the world and the way they’re looking to help businesses grow and succeed and find those success stories,” said iHeartPodcasts President Will Pearson in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.