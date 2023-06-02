Momentum Broadcasting seeks a General Manager for its four-station cluster in Visalia, CA, market #109. Visalia is in Central California, 40 miles south of Fresno. Momentum Broadcasting is locally owned, and you will report directly to the company owner.

The General Manager …

• Is responsible for all radio station operations, including revenue generation, promotions, engineering, and FCC compliance.

• Ensures programming reflects the highest possible quality standards and is delivered seamlessly through all applicable channels (including digital) for the community’s benefit.

• Represents the company positively and ethically, including advertisers, listeners, and all local, government, and civic organizations.

• Plans and oversees long- and short-range strategic objectives, including managing all revenue and expenses concerning staff, marketing, engineering, and facilities.

• Must be a positive motivator who can honor and develop community bonds.

This position requires an experienced, self-motivated, take-charge individual with a broad range of broadcast industry knowledge. Momentum Broadcasting offers an excellent salary and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

If you have at least five years of experience as a Radio Sales Manager, General Manager, or Market Manager with a successful track record, please email your resume to John Lund, Lund Media Inc., [email protected]

All applications will be kept confidential.