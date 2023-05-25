MrBallen Expands Mysterious Domain With Wondery

Ballen Studios and Wondery have announced a new podcast series called MrBallen’s Medical Mysteries. The series will be the first original co-produced series under the Ballen Studios and Wondery first-look partnership with Amazon Music. MrBallen’s Medical Mysteries will premiere on Amazon Music and Wondery+ in the fall before being released on other major podcast platforms.

The podcast delves into intriguing tales of medical mysteries from around the world that have puzzled doctors and experts. MrBallen, known formally as John B. Allen, is the creator of the popular true-crime series MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories, exclusively available on Amazon Music.

Wondery Chief Content Officer Marshall Lewy said, “MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories is one of the top-ranked podcasts on Amazon Music, and the Ballen team has been one of our closest collaborators. We’re thrilled to build on this collaboration with a new show that continues to dive into areas where other podcasters fear to tread.”

“I’m excited to expand into the world of medicine and dive into these unexplained mysteries,” said Allen. “MrBallen’s Medical Mysteries is the most logical next step in continuing on our collaboration with Amazon Music and Wondery, to further our brand with new storylines and topics, and still keeping to the MrBallen storytelling style.”