Canada’s Top Ten Podcasts In April 2023

This week, Triton Digital released the latest Canada Podcast Ranker for the April 2023 reporting period, as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service. The top ten most popular podcasts were:
- Dateline NBC – NBCUniversal News Group
- SmartLess – Wondery
- Front Burner – CBC/Radio-Canada
- Crime Junkie – audiochuck
- My Favorite Murder – Wondery
- Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend – SiriusXM Podcast Network
- Morbid – Wondery
- The Current – CBC/Radio-Canada
- CBC News: The World This Hour – CBC/Radio-Canada
- CBC News: World Report – CBC/Radio-Canada
The top French language podcast in Canada was Sexe Oral from the TPX Podcast Network, finishing 13 overall.