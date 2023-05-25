Canada’s Top Ten Podcasts In April 2023

This week, Triton Digital released the latest Canada Podcast Ranker for the April 2023 reporting period, as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service. The top ten most popular podcasts were:

Dateline NBC – NBCUniversal News Group SmartLess – Wondery Front Burner – CBC/Radio-Canada Crime Junkie – audiochuck My Favorite Murder – Wondery Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend – SiriusXM Podcast Network Morbid – Wondery The Current – CBC/Radio-Canada CBC News: The World This Hour – CBC/Radio-Canada CBC News: World Report – CBC/Radio-Canada

The top French language podcast in Canada was Sexe Oral from the TPX Podcast Network, finishing 13 overall.