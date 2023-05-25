Westwood One Scores NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Finals

Westwood One, the official network radio partner of the NCAA, will broadcast the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Semifinals and Championship Games over Memorial Day weekend. The games will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Dave Ryan will provide play-by-play commentary, with Mark Dixon as the game analyst.

Evan Washburn will serve as the field reporter, and Brad Heller will host the pregame, halftime, and postgame segments. The schedule includes the Semifinal games between Penn State and Duke, as well as Notre Dame and Virginia, followed by the Championship Game between the winners. The broadcasts can be heard on Westwood One terrestrial affiliates, SiriusXM, and streamed online for free at westwoodonesports.com.