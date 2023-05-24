iHeart Philadelphia Struts Against Breast Cancer

iHeartMedia Philadelphia’s radio stations 105.3 WDAS FM, Power 99 (WUSL), and Rumba 106.1 (WUMR) are hosting the sixth annual “Sista Strut” breast cancer walk on June 17. The event benefits the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), and aims to raise awareness for breast cancer screenings, particularly among women of color.

It also provides information on community resources and supports breast cancer survivors, their families, and those affected by the disease. The walk will feature iHeart Philly personalities Frankie Darcell, Patty Jackson, Mimi Brown, Loraine Ballard Morrill, Roxy Romeo, and Cappuchino.

“Sista Strut is a powerful event bringing together thousands of survivors, women in treatment, and the family and friends that support them to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer on women of color,” said iHeartMedia Philadelphia SVP of Programming Derrick Corbett. “We are proud to support the sixth annual event.”