Audio Is Heating Up For Summer, How Does Radio Fit?

As summer kicks off, audio consumption habits are on the rise, and a new study from Veritonic forecasts a big season for podcasts and streaming audio ahead. With consumers spending less time inside, advertisers are looking to shift to more portable media. How much of that pie will AM/FM see?

The data mentioned is based on an online survey conducted by Veritonic among 598 U.S. individuals aged 18+ who reported listening to podcasts and streaming audio at least once in the last month in April 2023.

Audio On The Go

According to the Veritonic survey, respondents identified several key summer activities during which they are most likely to engage with audio content. The results revealed that:

72% of respondents listen to streaming audio, podcasts, or music while traveling. 77% tune in during road trips, making it a popular choice for long drives. 50% enjoy audio content on beach days, creating a relaxing atmosphere by the shore. 65% indulge in audio during various outdoor activities, allowing them to stay entertained while being active. 42% prefer to lounge by the poolside while enjoying their favorite audio content. 37% savor outdoor dining experiences accompanied by audio entertainment. 30% make audio an essential part of their camping adventures.

The Power of Podcasts

When it comes to road trips, podcasts have become the go-to choice for many listeners. Over half of the respondents (66%) stated that they listen to podcasts during road trips. Traditional AM/FM radio has its best performance here (58%) as the car remains a radio haven, but streaming audio leads both (72%).

Podcasts also reign supreme as a source of entertainment when boredom strikes. The survey revealed that 66% of respondents turn to streaming audio to combat boredom, ranking higher than television and streaming audio itself.

Relaxation and Exploration

When it’s time to unwind and relax, respondents indicated a preference for podcasts. Over half of the respondents (57%) default to podcasts during periods of relaxation, followed closely by streaming audio (72%). Meanwhile, traditional AM/FM radio and other audio sources were less preferred.

78% of respondents reported a likelihood of listening to streaming audio and podcasts while spending time outside during the summer. This shows audio remains a trusted companion, enhancing the outdoor experience and providing entertainment on the go.

With listeners ready to embark on summer adventures and spend less time in front of screens, radio remains well-positioned to capture the attention of consumers wherever they may be. By leveraging the popularity of podcasts and streaming audio, advertisers can also engage with their target audience.