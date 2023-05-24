US House Energy & Commerce Holding AM Hearing

US Congress continues its crusade on behalf of AM radio. The House Energy and Commerce Committee, led by Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Ranking Member Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ), along with Communications and Technology Subcommittee Chair Bob Latta (R-OH) and Subcommittee Ranking Member Doris Matsui (D-CA), has revealed their intention to conduct a Committee hearing in early June. The hearing will focus on highlighting the significance of incorporating AM radio installation in new cars.

Rep. Pallone said in a release, “It’s alarming that some auto manufacturers are considering opting out of installing AM radios in new cars. AM radio plays an essential role in our communities, especially during public emergencies when other alert systems that rely on the electric grid and cellphone networks may not work.”

“I’m looking forward to the Energy and Commerce Committee holding a hearing on this important matter next month. Corporate penny-pinching is not a justification to undermine one of our nation’s most reliable public emergency communication networks, and requiring consumers to pay more money for a subscription service to receive AM radio is not an acceptable alternative.”

Rep. Latta commented, “AM radio capabilities are essential for Americans across the country, but especially for those who live in rural communities, like many in Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District, where other forms of connectivity may not be reliable. Whether listeners tune in to listen to updates during times of emergencies, the home team’s game, agricultural information, or for other reasons, it is concerning vehicle companies are taking steps to remove these stations from their electric cars.”

“Earlier this month, I lead a letter with my colleague from Indiana, Rep. Greg Pence, to ask auto manufacturers for a status update on the use of AM radio and their plans to remove AM radio receivers from their vehicles. I look forward to receiving their responses by the end of the week. In the meantime, it is my hope that announcing this educational hearing will show the important role AM radio stations have played for decades.”