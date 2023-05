Voiceover artist Heidi West is being added to Beasley Media Boston’s Classic Hits 105.7 WROR. As part of her representation by The Mix Group, the Boston resident will lend her vocal talents to the station’s on-air presence and engaging imaging.

West said, “Not only is it an honor to voice such an iconic brand, it’s even more special because it’s my home market! It’s truly a dream come true. I can’t thank Operations Manager Cadillac Jack and APD Scott Morello enough!”