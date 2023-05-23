RAB Webinar Discusses Culture With Radio CEOs

The Radio Advertising Bureau is bringing together radio CEOs for a discussion on company culture and how it drives a brand’s success or failure. “Culture Starts at The Top” will be held on Tuesday, June 20 at noon CT. Registration is free for RAB members, and the presentation will be made available for on-demand viewing as well.

The session aims to assist managers in recognizing and adjusting their company culture to effectively navigate through periods of change. The presentation will also provide insights on supporting team members through adversity.

The session will feature Seven Mountains Media and CapCity Communications owner and CEO Kristin Cantrell, Saga Communications CEO Chris Forgy, and Neuhoff Media CEO Mike Hulvey. These experienced executives will discuss the significance of culture in building high-performance teams and achieving success in company environments.