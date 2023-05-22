SiriusXM Getting Early Start To Fantasy Football

As fantasy football approaches in the distance, SiriusXM is lining up its initial programming for its Fantasy Sports Radio channel. The channel announced two exclusive draft events for fantasy football fans.

The first is the Military Appreciation Draft, where 10 military members will compete against SiriusXM hosts for a chance to win NFL game tickets. The draft will be held on May 25 with Jim Bowden and Howard Bender. The second event is the All-Time Fantasy Football Draft, where hosts will draft players from any era to create their dream teams. The draft starts on May 30 and will involve discussions and debates about the greatest football players of all time. Fans can follow the draft board updates on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio’s Twitter page.