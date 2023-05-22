Cumulus Columbia Giving Morning Drive Powers

Cumulus Media has named Blake Powers as the new morning show on B106.7 (WTCB) in Columbia, SC. Powers is already a voice talent for Cumulus Media’s Westwood One Hot AC and CHR formats and will continue in that role alongside his new position as Morning Drive host on B106.7. He makes his B106.7 morning debut on Tuesday, May 30th.

Powers has previous on-air experience in cities like Dallas, Denver, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Kansas City, and West Palm Beach.

Cumulus Columbia Vice President/Market Manager Tammy O’Dell said, “Blake’s vast experience in Adult Contemporary radio will bring our B106.7 listeners new perspectives while keeping our focus on our local Columbia area. We look forward to his insights, engagement, and entertainment on B106.7.”

Powers added, “B106.7 is building an exciting new team and experiencing positive growth. There is nothing like being a part of that kind of energy and I look forward to adding my own by making B106.7’s Morning Show fun, interactive, and local. Thanks to the Cumulus leadership team for their encouragement, support, and warm welcome.”