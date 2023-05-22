Edison Research Updates Top 50 Podcasts List

Edison Research has released its list of the top 50 podcasts with the largest weekly audience in the US from October 2022 through March 2023. The data is a compilation of Edison Podcast Metrics, a weekly survey of a nationally representative sample of adults age 13 and older who are regular podcast listeners.

The survey asks respondents about the podcasts they have listened to in the past week, as well as their demographics. The top podcasts are those that have the highest weekly audience reach, which is defined as the percentage of weekly podcast listeners who have listened to a given podcast in the past week.

The top ten podcasts and their publishers in that six-month span were:

The Joe Rogan Experience – Joe Rogan Crime Junkie – audiochuck The Daily – The New York Times This American Life – The American Life Morbid: A True-Crime Podcast – Wondery Stuff you Should Know – iHeartPodcasts Call Her Daddy – Alex Cooper The Ben Shapiro Show – The Daily Wire Dateline NBC – NBC News SmartLess – Wondery