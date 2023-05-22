Parents Vent In Upcoming Wondery Podcast Series

Amazon’s Wondery has announced the launch of a new comedy parenting podcast called I Love My Kid, But… The show, hosted by comedians Megan Gailey, Kurt Braunohler, and Chris Garcia, will provide parents with a weekly escape to vent about the challenges of raising children while reclaiming some of their pre-parenting lives.

The podcast aims to offer laughter and relatable stories for moms and dads who understand the struggles of parenthood. The first episode will premiere on May 29 on Wondery+ and June 5 on Amazon Music and other podcast platforms. Amazon Prime members will have access to ad-free episodes on Amazon Music.