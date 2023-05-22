‘Get Caught Reading’ With Amazon Music

Podcasting platform Libsyn has partnered with Amazon Music to feature book-related podcasts on the Amazon Music platform. In celebration of National Get Caught Reading Month, Libsyn has selected ten podcasters from its promotion to be prominently featured in the Leisure collection on Amazon Music. The ten podcasts can be viewed here.

This collaboration provides the chosen podcasters with significant exposure and the opportunity to reach new audiences on one of the largest on-demand streaming music platforms, which boasts over 55 million customers globally.

The featured podcasts cover various topics, including literary fiction, historical fiction, and pop culture. Libsyn is using the opportunity to empower podcasters and help them expand their audiences by sharing their work on multiple platforms.