Google Taking Ears Off Radio With Dashboard Addition

Good news for those who put their phones precariously on the dashboard while driving in the name of business: Google is the latest company bringing Zoom to automobiles. At Wednesday’s I/O Conference, the tech company announced its collaboration with Zoom as well as Cisco’s WebEx and Microsoft Teams to bring audio conferencing to Android Auto.

Despite being uncommon, audio conferencing in moving vehicles is slowly becoming a growing phenomenon. Tesla announced their intention to bring Zoom to its cars last year and Mercedes partnered with Cisco to enable video calls in its 2024 E Class sedans.

With the Android Auto option, drivers could use the app via the vehicle center display. The new feature is part of Google’s further push into the automotive market, with over 200 million vehicles expected to be connected to Android Auto by the end of 2022. Google also has partnered with GM to create an entirely new Google Dashboard for its EV lineup starting in 2024, booting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.