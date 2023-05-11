Podcast Partners Combating Misinformation With A.I.

NewsGuard and Barometer have partnered to create an AI-powered solution to detect potential misinformation in podcasts. The solution integrates NewsGuard’s Misinformation Fingerprints, which contains detailed debunking with factual information, citations to authoritative sources, and other metadata, with Barometer’s natural language processing to create risk profiles for podcasts.

Risk criteria are based on the Global Advertisers for Responsible Media’s Brand Safety Floor and Suitability Framework and Media roundtable values. The solution detects potential misinformation at episode-level in seconds and allows users to inform economic and brand value-based decisions, ranging from vetting a podcast show to pausing a media buy for further examination.

NewsGuard has separately launched its Podcast Reliability Ratings, a new product assessing news and information podcasts at the show level on journalistic criteria of credibility and transparency. The Podcast Reliability Ratings allow advertisers to identify trusted, brand-safe news podcasts and aid podcast streaming platforms with content moderation decisions. The timing of the new solution aligns with the global marketing industry’s call for collective action against misinformation.