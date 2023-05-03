US Black Chambers Again Push FCC For Geotargeting

US Black Chambers (USBC), a collection of African American Chambers of Commerce and small-business organizations, expressed their continued support for FM geotargeting. USBC President Ron Busby sent a letter to FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks on May 2 proposing a modernization of rules for FM radio stations, allowing them to geotarget listening audiences.

Busby said FM radio presents an important opportunity for Black entrepreneurs, as it is a local asset that benefits from a deep understanding of the community. He argues that FM’s inability to geotarget sets it behind modern media competitors that can. Because of this restriction, the growth and success of Black-owned and other minority-owned station groups is particularly hindered.

The USBC wants stations to be able to program information and news in alternative languages by neighborhood in diverse metropolitan areas. They say geotargeting for a few minutes per programming hour would enable these stations to provide critical emergency information and create advertising opportunities for specific audiences.

This message matches a previous letter the USBC sent in May 2020 along with numerous other civil rights organizations. How Commissioner Starks and the FCC will respond, along with what they will bring to the future of FM geotargeting, is yet to be seen.