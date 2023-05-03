What Will Be Radio’s Next Big Content Strategy?

Moderator Jesus Salas, EVP, Programming and Multi-Platform Coordinator for Spanish Broadcasting System, will lead attendees down the road in the ever-changing world of creating compelling and relevant content specifically for Hispanic audiences. This panel will discuss some of the leading content strategies and delve into the role of social media and digital platforms in content distribution.

Salas is a 20-year broadcasting veteran who began his career as an air personality at age 19. In 1997 he was named PD for WSKQ-FM & WPAT-FM/New York. Salas also held a post as senior PD with XM Satellite Radio; while at XM he spearheaded a successful national marketing campaign to grow the Hispanic subscriber base. In his current post with SBS, Salas oversees stations in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco, and Puerto Rico.

Registration includes all admittance to daily keynote sessions with the top executives in the industry, two full days of roundtable and panel discussions with your peers, a cocktail reception on day one, along with a continental breakfast and lunch on day two. The full agenda and speaker announcements can be found HERE. Discounted rooms are now available online at the Intercontinental at Doral in Miami. Reservations can be booked HERE.