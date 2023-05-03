5 Stupid-Easy, Fresh On-Air Games For Your Show

(By Jeff McHugh) A frequent question from radio and podcast hosts that we coach is, “Have you heard any entertaining games lately?” The answer is YES! Before boring the audience with another “be caller nine now” giveaway, consider doing one of these easy radio games that listeners can mentally play along with.

MOTHER’S DAY MATCH GAME

SETUP: Ask a mom 4-6 basic questions about themselves and their likes/dislikes, then challenge one of their children to predict what mom’s answers were.

Favorite song

Favorite food

Favorite movie

Favorite kind of car

Favorite TV show

Last movie he saw

Favorite vacation spot

Alternate Setup: Also works with Father’s Day and possibly with other family/significant others.

ROCK BAND, RACE HORSE, OR PORN FILM

SETUP: With the Kentucky Derby starting Triple Crown season this weekend, have fun with this. Contestants get several different names that could belong to a rock band, racehorse, or be the title of a pornographic film. We heard a “St. Patrick’s Day edition” of this game, which included these names:

Whiskey Makes Me Frisky

Irish and Foxy

Shamrock 69

Jamison Dick

Bailey’s Irish Cream

Google some humorous names that could fit in all three categories, add some sound effects, and you’re good to go.

BATTLE OF THE ‘BURBS

SETUP: Pit listeners from different parts of your town against each other in an ongoing trivial battle. Keep score over months and encourage smack talk.

The most successful version that we heard was Oregon Vs. Washington at Portland’s KWJJ. Oregonians and Washingtonians spiked PPM to hear which state would achieve IQ supremacy each day.

We’ve also heard it called Northside vs. Southside, Battle of the Hoods, and Hometown Smackdown.

FACEBOOK MARKETPLACE PRICE IS RIGHT

SETUP: Find unusual items on Facebook Marketplace and see who can guess how much the items are selling for. Some of the best items I have heard?

A live praying mantis – $30.

A “full-male Brazilian wax and body massage.” – $100.

Four used Fleshlights – $185.

BEER JINGLES

SETUP: The next time you give away tickets to your local brewfest, play clips of sung beer commercial jingles with the name bleeped out and see if listeners can guess the brand.

One morning show did a contest around one new jingle each morning for a week, including Budweiser, Miller, and this one from Pabst Blue Ribbon.

This post is from Jeff McHugh’s Radio Ink archives. Jeff is known for developing remarkable talent for both morning and afternoon drive. He brings an uncommon mix of positivity, creativity, and strategy to the shows that he coaches. He is a member of the team at the Randy Lane Company. Reach Jeff at [email protected].