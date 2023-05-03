Cumulus and Westwood One Bleav In New Partnership

Cumulus Media and Westwood One are adding a new range of sports programming to the Cumulus Podcast Network via a partnership with sports and entertainment media production company Bleav (pronounced ‘believe’). Bleav covers a wide range of sports in its 300+ podcasts including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NCAAF, NCAAB, SEC, NHL, as well as soccer, and sports betting.

Last year Bleav partnered with SiriusXM on its NFL podcasts, while later pairing with TuneIn on its library.

Bleav is soon to be the first network to feature shows with current or former players from every American professional and major college sports team, providing unique insights and access to fans. The brand also extends into video content on YouTube with Bleav Sports and Bleav Football.

“Bleav has created a broad and deep well of programming for sports fans, with content from virtually every professional and major college team in America,” said Cumulus EVP Marketing/Westwood One President Suzanne Grimes. “Listeners and advertisers alike turn to Westwood One for the very best sports programming, so it’s a natural fit for us to partner with Bleav and offer our advertisers access to this extensive podcast portfolio.”

“Bleav is thrilled to announce our partnership with Cumulus/Westwood One, an industry leading, audio-first media company,” said Bleav President Eric Weinberger. “We are eager to embark on this journey together as we continue to empower our creators and remain on the cutting edge of athlete-driven content.”